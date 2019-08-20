Image copyright Reuters Image caption Last weekend saw the two sides sign a deal paving the way for civilian rule

Sudan's military leaders and opposition alliance have formed a sovereign council to lead the country during its three-year transition to civilian rule.

Comprising six civilians and five military officers, it will initially be led by Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan.

He took over as Sudanese leader following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir.

The move was announced by a spokesman for the Transitional Military Council.

The council took over from Mr Bashir in April. Sudan has subsequently seen pro-democracy protests and security crackdowns.

The two sides have agreed to rotate the chairmanship of the council for just over three years. A prime minister nominated by civilians is due to be appointed next week.

How did the crisis unfold?

It can be traced back to December 2018, when then President Bashir's government imposed emergency austerity measures.

Cuts to bread and fuel subsidies sparked demonstrations in the east over living standards, and the anger spread to the capital.

The protests broadened into demands for the removal of Mr Bashir, who had been in charge for 30 years.

In April, the president was overthrown by the military after sit-ins outside the defence ministry, but demonstrators then wanted to ensure authority was swiftly transferred to a civilian administration.

A council of generals led by Gen Abdelrahman Burhan assumed power, but it has struggled to return the country to normality.

The army is not a unified force in Sudan; paramilitary organisations and various Islamist militias hold some sway.