Africa

Floods kill more than 60 in Sudan

  • 25 August 2019
People load items they salvaged from their village onto trucks following heaving floods in Wad Ramli Image copyright EPA

Torrential rain and floods have killed 62 people in Sudan, according to the official state news agency.

The country has been battered by heavy rains since early July, affecting almost 200,000 people across 15 states. White Nile state in the south of the country has been hit hardest.

The UN said that more than 37,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged while more flashfloods are expected.

The rainy season continues until the end of October.

A view of a destroyed house following floods in Wad Ramli, north of Khartoum, Sudan, 25 August 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption This house in Wad Ramli, 75km (45 miles) north of the capital Khartoum, was destroyed by flooding several days ago
Sudanese return to look for household items to salvage following heaving floods in Wad Ramli, some 45 km north of Khartoum, Sudan, 25 August 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Residents of Wad Ramli returned by boat to try to salvage their possessions
Residents load items they salvaged from their village onto trucks following heaving floods in Wad Ramli, some 45 km north of Khartoum, Sudan, 25 August 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption They moved what they could to dry ground
People load items they salvaged from their village onto trucks following heaving floods in Wad Ramli, some 45 km north of Khartoum, Sudan, 25 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Salvaged possessions were loaded onto lorries
A Sudanese woman walks amid the rubble of houses destroyed following heaving floods, in Geli, some 40 km north of Khartoum, Sudan, 25 August 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Geli was another town which suffered serious damage in the floods
Sudanese displaced following heaving floods, walk at a newly established camp near Wad Ramli, some 45 km north of Khartoum, Sudan, 25 August 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A camp for people displaced from their homes has been established near Wad Ramli
A mosque and house walls are partially submerged in water following heaving floods in Wad Ramli, some 45 km north of Khartoum, Sudan, 25 August 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The town itself remains partially submerged

All photos subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story