Floods kill more than 60 in Sudan
- 25 August 2019
Torrential rain and floods have killed 62 people in Sudan, according to the official state news agency.
The country has been battered by heavy rains since early July, affecting almost 200,000 people across 15 states. White Nile state in the south of the country has been hit hardest.
The UN said that more than 37,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged while more flashfloods are expected.
The rainy season continues until the end of October.
