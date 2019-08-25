Floods kill more than 60 in Sudan

Image copyright EPA

Torrential rain and floods have killed 62 people in Sudan, according to the official state news agency.

The country has been battered by heavy rains since early July, affecting almost 200,000 people across 15 states. White Nile state in the south of the country has been hit hardest.

The UN said that more than 37,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged while more flashfloods are expected.

The rainy season continues until the end of October.

Image copyright EPA Image caption This house in Wad Ramli, 75km (45 miles) north of the capital Khartoum, was destroyed by flooding several days ago

Image copyright EPA Image caption Residents of Wad Ramli returned by boat to try to salvage their possessions

Image copyright EPA Image caption They moved what they could to dry ground

Image copyright EPA Image caption Salvaged possessions were loaded onto lorries

Image copyright EPA Image caption Geli was another town which suffered serious damage in the floods

Image copyright EPA Image caption A camp for people displaced from their homes has been established near Wad Ramli

Image copyright EPA Image caption The town itself remains partially submerged

