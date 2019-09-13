Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 6-12 September 2019

  • 13 September 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa, and of Africans elsewhere, this week:

A Tunisian woman walks past posters of Tunisian presidential candidates during presidential campaign in Tunis, Tunisia, 06 September 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Campaigning for Sunday's presidential election in Tunisia is in full swing and a woman is snapped on Friday walking past some of the candidates' posters in the capital, Tunis.
Faithful wait for Pope Francis during the welcome ceremony, 06 September 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption As part of his three-nation trip to southern Africa, Pope Francis is greeted on Friday by performers at a stadium in the Mozambican capital, Maputo...
Welcome of Pope Francis in Akamasoa in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 08 September 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The next day the Pope is in Madagascar where he is welcomed in the capital, Antananarivo.
A chair is pictured inside Maekelawi detention centre for political prisoners after it was opened to the public in Addis Ababa Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The grim cells of Ethiopia's notorious former Maekelawi detention centre - where people were tortured - are opened for a rare public viewing on Friday.
A Kenyan woman watches news with the headline on the death of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, at an electronics shop in Nairobi on September 6, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption As the news spreads that Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe has died, a woman in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, is catching up with the latest on Friday through the window of an electronics shop.
Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium, in Mbare township where the body of Zimbabwe"s founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 12, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Thursday, mourners queue up to enter the stadium in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, where Mr Mugabe's body will lie in state.
SEPTEMBER 08: Giana Lotfy (blue) of Egypt and Leila Heurtault (red) of France compete in the Womens Kumite -61kg final on day three of the Karate 1 Premier League at Nippon Budokan on September 8, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Egyptian Giana Lotfy (left) competes against France's Leila Heurtault at a Karate championship in Japan on Sunday.
Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Classification Round 17-32 - Group M - China v Nigeria - Guangzhou Gymnasium, Guangzhou, China - September 8, 2019 Nigeria"s Ekpe Udoh in action Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day in China, Nigeria's Ekpe Udoh scores in a basketball World Cup match against the host nation.
A make-up lady prepares a contestant backstage prior to the first Mister and Miss Albinism Beauty Pageant and Talent Show at the Bingu Conference Centre on September 7, 2019 in Lilongwe Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Malawi, contestants at the first Mister and Miss Albinism Beauty Pageant in Lilongwe get ready on Saturday before the start of the show.
A woman combs another outside the Tsolo Community Hall in Johannesburg"s Katlehong township, on September 9, 2019, where around 250 people, mostly Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals, are hosted after being displaced due to a new wave of anti-foreigner violence that hit South Africa"s financial capital. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Three women in South Africa are caught in a relaxing moment on Monday at a community centre in Johannesburg, which is sheltering people displaced by the recent xenophobic violence...
A man, among a first group of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following xenophobic violence, recites the national anthem after arriving in Lagos, on September 11, 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption This Nigerian man proudly sings the national anthem at the airport in Lagos on Wednesday night where he landed after fleeing South Africa because of the violence.
Protesters hold signs and shout slogans as they take part in a march against gender based violence and in solidarity with women who have been subject to violence and in memory of those who have been killed, at the North Beach in Durban, on September 7, 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Violence against women is also a big concern in South Africa, and people in Durban turn out at a rally on Saturday to voice their anger.
Egyptian vendors display fish for sale at a fish market in Alexandria, 220km northwest of Cairo, Egypt, 08 September 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Fishmongers in the Egyptian city of Alexandria show off their goods at the Sunday market.
