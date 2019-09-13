In Zimbabwe, mourners have been coming to view the body of the country's founding father Robert Mugabe, who died last week at the age of 95.

It has been on view at Rufaro stadium in the capital, Harare.

Mr Mugabe's coffin arrived in a military helicopter for the second day of public viewing.

Two of the former president's sons, Robert Junior (left) and Chatunga (second left), and his sister, Regina Gata, were there waiting for the coffin.

Soldiers in ceremonial uniform then carried the casket to its viewing place, where members of the public queued.

There has been a debate about the legacy of Mr Mugabe, who was in power for 37 years, but for many Zimbabweans, he will be the man who led the struggle against white-minority rule and liberated the country.

Some blame Mr Mugabe for the destruction of what had once been one of Africa's most diversified economies, but he will also be remembered as a man who brought health and education to the masses.

After the public viewing on Friday, there will be a state funeral on Saturday with dignitaries from around the world expected. It is not yet clear when he will be buried but it will be at Harare's Heroes Acre shrine to those who fought against colonial rule.

