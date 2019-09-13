Africa

In pictures: Mourners in Zimbabwe view Robert Mugabe's body

  • 13 September 2019
Related Topics

In Zimbabwe, mourners have been coming to view the body of the country's founding father Robert Mugabe, who died last week at the age of 95.

It has been on view at Rufaro stadium in the capital, Harare.

Helicopter landing Image copyright AFP
Presentational white space

Mr Mugabe's coffin arrived in a military helicopter for the second day of public viewing.

People waiting near the helicopter Image copyright AFP
Presentational white space

Two of the former president's sons, Robert Junior (left) and Chatunga (second left), and his sister, Regina Gata, were there waiting for the coffin.

Soldiers carrying a coffin Image copyright AFP

Soldiers in ceremonial uniform then carried the casket to its viewing place, where members of the public queued.

Presentational white space
People queuing Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space
People queuing Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space
A woman weeps at the public viewing of the body of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe in the coffin as it is lying in state in Harare, Zimbabwe, 13 September 2019. Image copyright EPA
Presentational white space

There has been a debate about the legacy of Mr Mugabe, who was in power for 37 years, but for many Zimbabweans, he will be the man who led the struggle against white-minority rule and liberated the country.

Woman looking sad after viewing coffin Image copyright EPA
Presentational white space

Some blame Mr Mugabe for the destruction of what had once been one of Africa's most diversified economies, but he will also be remembered as a man who brought health and education to the masses.

People Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space

After the public viewing on Friday, there will be a state funeral on Saturday with dignitaries from around the world expected. It is not yet clear when he will be buried but it will be at Harare's Heroes Acre shrine to those who fought against colonial rule.

Crowds of mourners Image copyright Reuters

All pictures subject to copyright.

More on this story

Around the BBC