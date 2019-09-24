Eight infants killed in fire in Algeria hospital

Eight infants have died after a fire swept through the maternity unit of a hospital in eastern Algeria.

Authorities told media they rescued 11 infants, over 100 women and 28 staff on Tuesday morning in the city of El-Oued.

Dozens of fire engines were deployed to contain the fire, the cause of which is not yet clear.

Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui has ordered an "urgent" investigation and the country's health minister visited the scene to investigate further.

"Unfortunately we regret the deaths of eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation," spokesman Captain Nassim Bernaoui told AFP news agency.

This is not the first time a fire has occurred at the maternity ward of Bachir Bennacer hospital.

A fire which broke out in May last year did not result in any casualties, AFP reports.