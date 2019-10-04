Africa

Africa's top shots: 27 September - 3 October

  • 4 October 2019

A selection of the week's best photos from across Africa:

Image caption A model dressed up in traditional style poses at a fashion show in Uganda's capital Kampala on Saturday...
A model poses backstage before Burundi's Margaux Wong collection during the 6th Kampala Fashion Week, the annual showcase of fashion brands from East Africa, in Kampala, Uganda, on September 28, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Brass and discarded cows horn are turned into wearable art by the Burundi-based designer Margaux Wong.
Image caption In this photo taken on Saturday, portraits of South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela and India's anti-colonial campaigner Mahatma Gandhi are seen at a museum near the South African city of Durban...
This picture taken on September 28, 2019, shows the original residence of Mahatma Gandhi Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The museum had been Gandhi's home in South Africa in the early 1900s. He challenged racial discrimination against Indians in the country, but his reputation is tarnished by racist remarks he made about black Africans.
Two displaced children lie down to watch the television in the court of a house in Segou on September 30, 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday, two children lie down to watch television in the courtyard of a house in Segou, central Mali. The children have been given refuge in the house after fleeing jihadist violence in the region.
A woman sets up a chocolate on the work bench during an exhibition at the opening day of the National Chocolate and Cocoa Day in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 30, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While this young woman sets up a chocolate elephant at an exhibition on Monday in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan. Ivory Coast is the world's largest cocoa producer.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, views a tree sculpture made from snares recovered by park rangers as he dedicates Liwonde National Park and the adjoining Mangochi Forest to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, in Liwonde, Malawi, 30 September 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day, Prince Harry views a tree sculpture made from the snares of poachers in Malawi's Liwonde National Park.
The sunset over Angola, seen from a media flight to Livingstone, Zambia Image copyright Press Asociation
Image caption Photographers covering the royal tour of southern Africa had this view of a sunset on a flight over Angola.
Image caption Meanwhile, Orthodox Christians play instruments at the annual Meskel festival in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Friday...
Believers play instruments during the Meskel celebrations, a religious holiday held by the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Addis Ababa, on September 27, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The festival commemorates what Orthodox Christians believe to be the finding of the cross that Jesus was crucified on.

