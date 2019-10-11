Africa

Africa's top shots: 4 -10 October

  • 11 October 2019

A selection of the week's best photos from across Africa:

Boy at a popular beach in Cape Verde on Sunday 6 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption It's Sunday-funday at the popular Quebra Canela beach in Cape Verde
Performer fixes their in front of a large mirror on Saturday 5 October Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And a different kind of fun takes place in the South African city of Johannesburg as a performer gets ready for the Diabolique Adult Festival on Saturday
Girls' faces painted on a bridge on Saturday 5 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The same day in Nigeria, the fight for girls' rights continues as the country marks 2,000 days since the kidnapping of 276 Chibok girls by Boko Haram
Members of Sengwer community in traditional clothing dance on Monday 7 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Kenya, members of the Sengwer community combine activism with some fun on Monday as they dance before marching to the president's office in Nairobi, to present a petition seeking to protect their homes and to be recognised as a distinct tribe
Woman carrying a baby waters vegetables on Friday 4 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A South Sudanese refugee waters her vegetables in a settlement just outside Kakuma refugee camp in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday
Ennahda Movement supporters on Sunday 6 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption It's a celebration in Tunisia for Ennahda Movement supporters as exit polls indicate their party came out top in Sunday's legislative elections
Young couple leaning on to each other on Sunday 6 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And on that same day, thousands of miles away, a loved-up couple share a hug near the Quebra Canela beach in Cape Verde
Woman removes dirt from her son's face on Friday 4 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the other side of the continent, a mother holds her son and removes dirt from his face in Turkana, north-west Kenya, on Friday...
Man and his animals on Friday 4 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The vast and dry, drought-prone land is on the front line of climate change...This man herds his animals in the area on the same day
Man parades a horse on Saturday 5 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And in Egypt, it's time to get serious about horses as the Arabian Horses Beauty Competition takes place on Saturday just outside Cairo

All images are subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC