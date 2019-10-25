Africa

Africa's top shots: 18 - 24 October 2019

  • 25 October 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

A spectator watches the first match between South Africa and Zambia, of the African Polo Open at the Rosefield Polo Club, Centurion, on October 20, 2019. - South African team won the match against Zambia 7-6. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday, a polo fan in South Africa wears what is presumably her biggest hat...
South Africa players Guy Slater (C) and Leroux Hendriks compete for the ball during a match between South Africa and Zambia at the Rosefield Polo Club, Centurion, on October 20, 2019. - South African team won the match against Zambia 7-6. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... as she watches South Africa beat Zambia 7-6.
South Africa's wing Makazole Mapimpi (L) scores a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on October 20, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Another big win for South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Japan...
South Africa's scrum-half Faf de Klerk (R) scores a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on October 20, 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... the final score is South Africa 26, Japan 3.
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (R) after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between (KRC) Genk and Liverpool on October 23, 2019 at the Luminus Arena in Genk. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Fellow Liverpool players, Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Senegalese Sadio Mane are also celebrating, as they beat Belgian side Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday....
The streets of Faisal area after heavy rains today in the capital Cairo, Egypt on October 22, 2019. - Mostafa Madbouly, Egypts Prime Minister, announced that universities and schools are to be closed in some areas of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia after reports of Egypts Meterological Authority stating non stop rains in the next days. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... Salah's face beams from a rainy street in Cairo, the capital of his home country. On Tuesday the prime minister announces schools would be closed ahead of non-stop rain.
A public transport bus drives in a flooded Agege Motor Road, in the local Government Area of Mushin town, Lagos, on October 20, 2019. - Recent torrential rainfall has left many roads, homes and factories flooded, especially the chaotic traffic congestion occasioned by bad conditions of the roads, poor drainage and frequent breakdown of vehicles in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Rain also affects Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Sunday.
An aerial photograph shows voters waiting in a queue to cast their vote in a polling station in Gaborone on October 23, 2019. - The general election happens in Botswana on October 23, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Voters queued round the football field in Botswana's capital Gaborone to vote in the country's general election on Wednesday...
A Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) supporter holds up a poster during an election campaign rally in Mokgweetsi Masisi's, President of Botswana and leader of the BDP, home village in Moshupa, on October 22, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... a day before a supporter of the ruling party holds up a poster of President Mokgweetsi Masisi. His party has been in power since 1966 but observers say it is the tightest election the country has ever seen.
Guinean women hold placards reading "Your dictatorship kills our future" as they protest against killings of demonstrators and the third term of Guinean President Alpha Conde, demanding also the release of people arrested in Conakry on October 23, 2019. - Hundreds of women opposed to a third term of President Guinean Alpha Condé marched on Wednesday in Conakry, the day after the condemnation of the main initiators of protests that have shaken Guinea for a week and have killed about ten people. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Meanwhile in Guinea, protesters are fighting for their voices to be heard after 10 people were killed in protests against the suggestion that President Alpha Conde could run for a third term.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President of Sudanese Transitional Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on October 23, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin welcomes the head of Sudan's Transitional Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to his Russia-Africa summit. He later wrote off $20bn (£15bn) of debt accumulated across Africa.
This picture taken on October 23, 2019 from the Cairo Tower in the centre of the Egyptian capital shows a view of the Giza Pyramids in Cairo's twin city of Giza. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And finally, the Giza pyramids stand tall in the distance in Cairo.

