Image copyright All Sport

South Africans have been celebrating after their rugby team beat England in the world cup final in Japan.

The victory under Siya Kolisi, the team's first black captain, was another symbolic moment for the Springboks.

In 1995, former President Nelson Mandela's famously celebrated on the podium with captain Francois Pienaar after their world cup win.

This is the third time that the Springboks have won the trophy equalling New Zealand's record.

At the final whistle, fans at a public viewing centre in South Africa's main city Johannesburg were chanting Kolisi's name, the BBC's Milton Nkosi reports.

'We are the champions'

"People are screaming chanting and singing - bringing back the spirit of 1995," he said, adding that there will be celebrations into the night.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Japan for the final, tweeted: "We are the champions."

The victory is not just about rugby, but it is also about the social cohesion that South Africa is still trying to achieve, a quarter of a century after the end of apartheid, our correspondent says.

South Africans have been tweeting their reaction. One fan, in Johannesburg, can be heard screaming with joy above the sound of vuvuzelas, or horns, being played in the neighbourhood.