Africa

Africa's top shots: 1-7 November 2019

  • 8 November 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

England's wing Anthony Watson (C) is tackled during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday South Africa's national rugby team, in green, tackle their way through to victory against England...
South Africa's flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit (C) lifts the Webb Ellis Cup as they celebrate winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ...to win the rugby world cup 32-12.
In this handout image provided by World Rugby Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex congratulates Faf de Klerk of South Africa following his team"s victory over England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Amid the post-match buzz scrum-half Faf de Kerk meets Prince Harry in his underwear...
Springbok supporters wear South African flag speedos to mimic Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk attire on the winning night of the Rugby World Cup during a parade through the streets of Johannesburg CBD on an open top bus while showing the Web Ellis trophy on November 7, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ...it becomes such a phenomenon that fans greet the team in their underwear during the bus parade on Thursday.
A man rides a decorated motorbike on the sideline of the last stage of the 32nd edition of the Tour du Faso 2019 cycling race, in Ouagadougou, on November 3, 2019. ( Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, on Sunday, a motorcyclist entertains the spectators on the last day of the 10-day Tour du Faso cycling race.
An Egyptian confectioner shows bars of sweets with sesame at a candy factory in the capital Cairo on November 2, 2019, ahead of celebrations of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed's birthday, known as "Al Mawlid Al Nabawi". - Prophet Mohamed was born in Saudi Arabia's arid mountainous city of Mecca, the holiest in Islam, some 1490 years ago. Sunni Muslims in many parts of the world celebrate his birthday on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar, which will fall this year on November 9th. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Special sesame snaps for next week's celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday are being prepared on Saturday by a sweet maker in Egypt's capital, Cairo.
A girl walks in water after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6, 2019.Picture taken November 6, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption South Sudan has been hit hard by flooding and on Wednesday a photographer in Pibor catches a young woman wading through the water.
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the Professional Men's during the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 3, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And the winner is.... Geoffrey Kamworor from Kenya, who swoops to victory in the New York City Marathon on Sunday...
Girma Bekele Gebre of Ethiopia is helped during the Professional Men's Finish during the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 3, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ...while the man in third-place, Ethiopia's Girma Bekele Gebre, makes a more dramatic finish.
Algerians take part in an anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers on November 1, 2019. - Demonstrators converged on Algiers in their thousands for a massive anti-government rally called to coincide with official celebrations of the anniversary of the war that won Algeria's independence from France. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday, Algeria's regular protest to demand regime change is particularly big on the anniversary of the war that saw Algeria win independence from France...
An Algerian protester hangs around his neck a mask representing Lakhdar Bouregaa, a well-known war veteran who was arrested by the authorities last summer, during an anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers on November 1, 2019. - Demonstrators converged on Algiers in their thousands for a massive anti-government rally called to coincide with official celebrations of the anniversary of the war that won Algeria's independence from France. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ...one cause protesters are shouting about on the streets is that of Lakhdar Bouregaa, seen on this mask, a well-known war veteran who has been banned from protesting.
A protester burns tyres during the funeral after the last street protests and unrest that resulted in nine deaths in Conakry, on November 4, 2019. - Crowds of protesters marched through the Guinean capital of Conakry on October 24, 2019 in the latest round of demonstrations against President Alpha Conde, accused of trying to circumvent a bar on a third term in office Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Monday a fire is started at the funeral of a protester who was killed during a demonstration against the possibility of President Alpha Condé running for a third term.
A child looks on as Sudan's prime minister visits a camp for internally displaced people (IDP) in El-Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur state, on November 04, 2019. - Sudan's prime minister Abdalla Hamdok's one-day visit was his first as prime minister to the devastated region, where a conflict that erupted in 2003 has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced. He said his government was working toward bringing peace to war-torn Darfur as he met hundreds of victims of the conflict who demanded swift justice. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day, in a camp for displaced people in Darfur, Sudan, a child looks on as the prime minister visits.
Sudanese women ride their donkeys near a camp for internally displaced people (IDP) in El-Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur state, on November 04, 2019. - Sudan's prime minister Abdalla Hamdok's one-day visit was his first as prime minister to the devastated region, where a conflict that erupted in 2003 has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced. He said his government was working toward bringing peace to war-torn Darfur as he met hundreds of victims of the conflict who demanded swift justice. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption But nearby the same camp in El-Fasher, North Darfur state, two women on donkeys have other things on their minds.
Camels are pictured at sunset prior the arrival of the competitors during the desert trek "Rose Trip Maroc", on November 1, 2019 in the erg Chebbi near Merzouga. - The Rose Trip Maroc is a female-oriented trek where teams of three must travel through the southern Moroccan Sahara desert with a compass, a map and a topographical reporter. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And the sun sets on the Moroccan Sahara on Friday.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, Nur Photo and Anadolu Agency

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC