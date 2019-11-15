A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

Image copyright AFP Image caption Altar boys attend Sunday service at Saint Andrew Cathedral in Kananga...

Image copyright AFP Image caption ... where Priest Benedicte Ndebu officiates at the church in the Democratic Republic of Congo's most densely populated city

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Greek Orthodox church was established in Kananga in the 1970s

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dancers perform at Friday's opening ceremony ahead of the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations match between host country Egypt and Mali

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Spotted moths gather near the Nedbank Golf Challenge fairways in South Africa

Image copyright AFP Image caption South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech takes to the red carpet at an awards ceremony in New York City

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In the Nigerian city of Lagos, Helen Epega performs her self-authored opera in Pidgin English

Image copyright AFP Image caption Zimbabwe's majestic Victoria Falls has recorded its lowest water levels in recent times following a severe drought in the country

Image copyright AFP Image caption A day earlier in Hwange National Park in western Zimbabwe, this hippopotamus gets stuck in a mud at a drying watering hole

Image copyright EPA Image caption Trainee soldiers balance their comrade on a pole as part of a drill at the Armed Forces Sergeants' School in Mozambique

Image copyright AFP Image caption In response to a UN report that called Egypt's jails "brutal", the authorities opened up Tora prison in Cairo for a media tour

Image copyright AFP Image caption Grassroots campaigners march in Kenya's capital Nairobi ahead of the International Conference on Population and Development

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters