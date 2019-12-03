Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Robert Mugabe was ousted in 2017 after 37 years in power

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe died with $10m (£7.7m) cash in the bank, a legal letter from his daughter quoted by state media says.

But he appears not to have left a will, according to the family's lawyer, Terrence Hussein.

Mugabe, who died in September aged 95, was ousted in 2017 after 37 years in power.

There had always been rumours about his wealth, including him owning a Scottish castle and a $1m property in Asia.

But there was no mention of these in a letter by his daughter, Bona Chikowore, to the high court, quoted by the state-owned Daily Herald.

Some other assets, including four houses, 10 cars, a farm and an orchard are listed, but Mr Hussein told the BBC "none of the properties... are in his name".

Two houses in upmarket suburbs of the capital, Harare, are in the name of the governing Zanu-PF party, the lawyer said.

"The 10 cars are a vintage car collection which frankly had value only to him," Mr Hussein added.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The assets will now be divided between the former president's wife and four children

Ms Chikowore's letter makes no mention of other farms that Mugabe had been reported to have gained ownership of after they were seized during the country's controversial land reform programme.

This is the first stage of compiling the former president's assets but "the suggestion that the Estate has been finalised is untrue and misleading. The long drawn out process has only begun," the family's lawyer told the BBC.

In Zimbabwe, if a person dies without a will, then the assets are divided between the spouse and children. Mugabe is survived by his wife, Grace, and four children.

The country is currently going through a severe economic crisis, with rising inflation and a looming food shortage.

Last week, a UN official warned that the country was on the brink of man-made starvation.

It had been hoped that the the post-Mugabe era, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, would bring a change in the country's economic fortunes. But the current government has been accused of economic mismanagement and human rights abuses.