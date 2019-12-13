Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 6 - 12 December 2019

  • 13 December 2019

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A lion cub bares its teeth at the camera from behind the bars on its cage. Image copyright Barcroft Media
Image caption On Monday, this lion cub is one of five transported from a private zoo in Ukraine to a rehabilitation centre in South Africa.
A male and female ballet dancer perform a complex lift on stage. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Ballet students perform the Nutcracker at Nairobi's national theatre the day before.
A man walks past a high wall that has been chiselled away. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A labourer walks past a wall at southern Egypt's White Mountain limestone quarry on Saturday.
Ruth Akulu (right) and colleagues cut a cake together. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also on Saturday, university graduates cut a cake together during celebrations in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.
A man uses coloured paint and chalk on a dark canvas. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, Eritrean artist Nebay Abraha works on a painting in his studio in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.
People stand on their balconies and look out. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also on Friday, shocked Nairobi residents look at the debris of a six-storey building that collapsed in the early hours of the morning, killing at least 10 people.
A blurred figure of a woman is pictured walking past a bright mural. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Heavy rain obscures a window in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday.
Miss Universe 2018 Philippines' Catriona Gray (R) crowns the new Miss Universe 2019 South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi . Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss Universe at the pageant in Atlanta, US. "I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me was never considered to be beautiful," she said.
People in a forest walk past a large statue hovering overhead. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Bird Man, the artwork of Senegalese artist Soly Cissé, looms over the Banco National Park in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday. The exhibit is part of the first Green Arts Biennale.
Horsemen trot through Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Horsemen dash through Addis Ababa to greet Ethiopia's President Abiy Ahmed on Thursday, as the Nobel Prize winner returns from a special ceremony in Norway.
Sunset it seen through the trees, by the coast. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And the sun sets over Praslin Island in the Seychelles on Friday.

Pictures from Getty Images, EPA, Barcroft Media, AFP and Reuters.

