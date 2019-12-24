Africa's 2019 news quiz
- 24 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
It's been a busy year for Africa, from celebrations in Sudan after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir to mourning in Zimbabwe with the death of ex-President Robert Mugabe - and South Africa made the continent proud by winning the Rugby World Cup.
But how well do you remember the quirkier headlines from Africa this year?