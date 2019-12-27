Image copyright Youtube Image caption Tens of thousands of people regularly view Mohamed Sekkaki's videos

A well known Moroccan YouTuber has been jailed for four years and fined about $4,000 (£3,000) after being found guilty of insulting the country's king.

Mohamed Sekkaki was arrested earlier this month after criticising King Mohammed's speeches and for calling Moroccans donkeys.

He plans to appeal against the verdict.

Separately, journalist and human rights activist Omar Radi has been arrested for allegedly tweeting an insult about a judge in April.

He has been remanded in custody until 2 January, his lawyer said.

Rights groups are worried that personal freedoms are under increasing threat in Morocco.

King Mohammed VI gave up some of his powers to an elected government after the Arab Spring protests of 2011, but analysts say he still has the final say on the most important issues in the country.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption King Mohammed gave up some of his powers after the Arab Spring protests of 2011

Sekkaki, known as "Moul Kaskita", was sentenced by a court in the western city of Settat.

Tens of thousands of people regularly view his videos.

Last month, Moroccan rapper Gnawi was jailed for a year after a row with the police, but his fans believe he was being persecuted for a song that was critical of the monarchy.