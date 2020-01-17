Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 January 2020

  • 17 January 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

An Ethiopian girl attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in a farm on the outskirt of Jijiga in Somali region, Ethiopia, 12 January 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption An Ethiopian girl attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in the outskirts of the eastern Jijiga city on Sunday. Locusts have invaded the region, destroying many crops.
Amazigh girls wear traditional clothes on the eve of the 2970th Amazigh New Year near the parliament in the capital of Rabat, Morocco, 12 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Morocco's capital Rabat, these young Amazigh, or Berber, girls are all dressed on Sunday, the eve of the 2,970th Amazigh New Year...
Ahwach musicians perform and celebrate with members of the community on the eve of the 2970th Amazigh New Year near the parliament in the capital of Rabat, Morocco, 12 January 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Musicians welcomed the New Year with a performance near the parliament in Rabat...
Algerian Berbers celebrate New Year 2970 in Sahel village, south of Tizi-Ouzou, east of Algiers, 12 January 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Unlike in Morocco, the New Year is a public holiday in Algeria, where these Amazigh women joined in celebrations in their village east of the capital Algiers.
Lupita Nyong'o at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar Santa Monica airport on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Kenya most-famous actress, Lupita Nyong'o, attends the annual Critics' Choice Awards in California in the US on Sunday.
Model presents creations by Floyd Avenue, Rich Mnisi, CLive Rundle and Viviers of the show "Fashion talents from South Africa" during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 13 January 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption While models display South Africa's fashion talent at a show in Germany's capital Berlin on Monday...
A model presents a creation by Viviers of the show "Fashion talents from South Africa" during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 13 January 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption South African fashion houses created designs specifically for the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
South Sudan's Makuei Puondak during a Fiba Afrobasket 2021 pre-qualifier basketball match between Somalia and South Sudan in Nairobi on 14 January 2020 Image copyright AFP
Image caption South Sudan's Makuei Puondak is in action during a basketball match between his country and Somalia in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Tuesday.
A man carries his dog in his arms through flood waters in a neighbourhood in Angola's capital Luanda on 10 January 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man carries his dog in his arms through flood waters in a neighbourhood of Angola's capital Luanda on Friday.
A teacher hands back homework to fourth graders as they attend class at the Lycee Municipal Simone Ehivet Gbagbo school where 14-year-old Ivorian schoolboy Ani Guibahi Laurent Barthelemy, found dead in the undercarriage of an international flight to Paris, was a student, in Abidjan on 10 January 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan on the same day, a teacher hands back homework to children at the school where a 14-year-old boy found dead in the undercarriage of an international flight to Paris, was a pupil.

