Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 31 January-6 February 2020

  • 7 February 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Oyindamola Kolawole, 26, performs contortion at a show called Limberness in Lagos, Nigeria, on 1 February 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Nigerian Oyindamola Kolawole, 26, performs contortion at the Limberness show in the main city Lagos on Saturday...
Ifeoma Amazobi, 22, and her colleague perform contortions at a show called Limberness in Lagos, Nigeria, on 1 February 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption These two women also display their skills of extreme physical flexibility...
Ifeoma Amazobi, 22, performs at a show called Limberness in Lagos, Nigeria, 1 February 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Ifeoma Amazobi, 22, was one of the main organisers of the show, which was aimed at gaining recognition for the art.
Opposition supporters celebrate in Lilongwe, Malawi, 4 February 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Malawi's capital Lilongwe on Tuesday, an opposition supporter puts on a show of a different kind after a court annuls President Peter Mutharika's election victory...
Supporters of Malawi's United Transformation Movement (UTM) dance in Lilongwe on 5 February 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Women dance the next day as celebrations continue following the groundbreaking ruling.
A Libyan boy performs a wheel-stand manoeuvre with an all-terrain vehicle at a park in the capital Tripoli on 31 January 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday, a Libyan boy pulls a wheelie on a quad bike at a park in the capital Tripoli...
Libyan youths play a game of football on a sand pitch in the capital Tripoli, on 3 February 2020 Image copyright AFP
Image caption These children are snapped on Tuesday playing football on a sand pitch in Tripoli.
A tourist windsurfs in the resort town of Dahab in the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, 1 February 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption While a tourist windsurfs in the Red Sea resort town of Dahab in Egypt on Saturday.
A dealer counts bundles of cash at an open air currency exchange bureau within the Hamarweyne open air market in Mogadishu, Somalia, 5 February 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A dealer counts bundles of cash at an open-air currency exchange bureau in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.
A mother and child arrive for treatment at a local government hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, 4 February 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While in Zimbabwe's capital Harare, a mother and child arrive for treatment at a rather dark hospital on Tuesday.
Members of South Africa's National Guard march prior to the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the official welcoming ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, 6 February 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In South Africa's capital Pretoria, the National Guard marches ahead of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's arrival on a visit aimed at boosting trade between the two nations.
A person reads a newspaper article the death of former Kenya's President Daniel arap Moi, in Nairobi on 4 February 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And we end with someone reading a Kenyan newspaper article looking back at the presidency of Daniel arap Moi, following his death on Thursday at the age of 95.

Images from AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters

