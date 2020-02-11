About 30,000 people have packed a stadium in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, for the state funeral of the country's longest-serving President Daniel arap Moi, who died last week aged 95.

Rather than mourning, many in the crowd are celebrating Mr Moi's life.

He was a towering figure who dominated Kenyan politics during his 24-year presidency.

Critics saw him as an authoritarian ruler, while allies credited him for maintaining stability.

Mr Moi cracked down on the opposition following a failed coup in 1982.

Before he left office in 2002, he asked for forgiveness from "those he had wronged".

Mourners began gathering at the Nyayo National Stadium before dawn to pay their respects, some of them wearing traditional regalia.

Image caption Mr Moi supporters say he kept Kenya peaceful

Mr Moi's cortege arrived in the stadium flanked by long lines of red-coated soldiers and a brass band playing marching tunes and Christian hymns.

President Uhuru Kenyatta called Mr Moi "a father of our nation, a champion of Pan-Africanism".

Mr Moi's son, Gideon Moi, remembered him as "a man with an elephantine memory and a compassionate heart".

"He also loved meat, and nothing could come between him and meat even when the doctors warned him," Mr Moi said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Moi ruled Kenya from 1978 to 2002

Kenya's main opposition leader Raila Odinga, who was charged with treason and detained without trial for six years during Mr Moi's rule, said the ex-president had "weaknesses".

Nevertheless, Mr Moi was an "independence hero" and the two of them had made peace, Mr Odinga said.

Several regional leaders are also attending the funeral, including Rwanda's Paul Kagame, South Sudan's Salva Kiir and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Moi's coffin was draped in the national flag

The funeral comes after Mr Moi's body lay in state for three days at the parliamentary buildings. Tens of thousands of people had queued to see his body.

He will be buried on Wednesday day at his home in Kabarak, 220km (130 miles) north-west of Nairobi.

He died on 4 February at a private hospital in Nairobi of an undisclosed illness.