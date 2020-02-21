Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 February 2020

  • 21 February 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A man in Ethiopia's Mekelle city rides a horse painted in the colours of the Tigray regional flag on 19 February 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In northern Ethiopia's Mekelle city on Wednesday, a man rides a horse painted in the colours of the Tigray region's flag to mark the 45th anniversary of the launch of armed resistance against the-then Marxist regime...
An Ethiopian holds a candle during a lighting ceremony on the eve of the 45th anniversary of the launching of the "Armed Struggle of the Peoples of Tigray", on 18 February 2020 at Mekelle city. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While this woman holds a candle during a ceremony to remember those killed during the conflict.
Libyans children dressed in military fatigue stand at attention during a gathering to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the uprising against former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the capital Tripoli on 17 February 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Libya's capital, Tripoli, on Monday, children dressed in military fatigues stand to attention to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the uprising that led to the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi's regime.
Egyptian Ibrahim Salah works on a statue of the ancient Egyptian goddess Bastet of scrap pieces in Giza on 19 February 2020. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Giza in Egypt on Wednesday, artist Ibrahim Salah works on a statue, made with 3,000 pieces of scrap, of Bastet, the ancient goddess of fertility, protection and pleasure.
Tailor Mohamed Diallo sews at his local fashion shop in Dixinn neighbourhood, Conakry, Guinea, 17 February 2020. Image copyright EPA
Image caption While Mohamed Diallo, a tailor for 40 years, sews in his shop in a neighbourhood in Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Monday.
Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on 18 February 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Nigerian music star Burna Boy is all smiles as he arrives for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on Tuesday. He performed with British rapper Stormzy.
Catholics gather to pray on the premises of the Saint-Paul Cathedral in Abidjan on 15 February 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This woman prays at a Catholic service in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Saturday.
Disabled bodybuilder, Lehlogovolo Shikava, lifts weights at the iKasi Gym in the township of Alexandra, Johannesburg, on 19 February 2020. Image copyright EPA
Image caption At a gym in a township in South Africa's main city, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, Lehlogovolo Shikava lifts weights to stay fit after he lost his lower left leg during an armed robbery...
Simo Mdudu at the King David Mowbray golf course in Cape Town, South Africa, on 18 February 2020. Image copyright EPA
Image caption While amputee Simo Mdudu practises chipping balls on a golf course in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Residents look on as they reflect after seeing a swarm of locusts pass through Lopei in Uganda on 16 February 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption These residents of Lopei in northern Uganda catch their breath on Sunday after a swarm of desert locusts pass through their town.
A woman gets her make-up done during the Valentine Street Family Bash in Nairobi on 14 February 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Friday, this woman gets her make-up done during the Valentine Street Family Bash...
A woman who is getting married on Robben Island on 14 February 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption And this woman, dressed in a Xhosa-inspired outfit, celebrated Valentine's Day by getting married on Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was once imprisoned.
Images from AFP, EPA, Getty and Reuters

