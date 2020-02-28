Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 February 2020

  • 28 February 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Policeman firing a slingshot Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A policeman fires a slingshot at protesters in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, on Thursday...
Schoolchildren cross a road in Conakry on Thursday. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And schoolchildren cross a road in the same city on Thursday. Guinea is holding a referendum on Sunday to change the constitution which would allow President Alpha Conde to run for a third term.
Three women in a classroom Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mature female students attend a literacy class in the village of Kokotikouamekro near Taabo in southern Ivory Coast on Tuesday.
A white vehicle on the street Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A day earlier, a vehicle is abandoned in the streets of Nouakchott in Mauritania as a sandstorm reaches the country.
Man on a horse carriage Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sand is also a problem in neighbouring Senegal, where a man protects his face from the Saharan dust clouds in the city of Mbour on Tuesday.
Man sprays to disperse pesticide in a bush Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the other side of the continent in Isiolo in eastern Kenya, a volunteer uses a motorised spray to disperse pesticide at a site on Tuesday where locust nymphs have hatched en masse.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and seven other people Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The same day, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his delegation wrap themselves up as they visit the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Spitsbergen, Norway.
Soldiers sitting Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The next day in Cairo, Egypt, honour guards attend the funeral of former President Hosni Mubarak at Cairo's Mosheer Tantawy mosque.
Worshippers in purple gowns Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While in Nigeria Catholics take part in the Ash Wednesday celebration at the St Patrick Cathedral in Maiduguri on the same day.

