Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 17 - 23 April 2020

  • 24 April 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

The pyramids are illuminated in blue with the message "stay home" in white lettering. Image copyright AFP
Image caption "Stay home" reads the message beamed onto Egypt's Great Pyramid in the city of Giza on Saturday.
Two children stand at the window holding their drawing of what they miss most - their illustrations show rainbows and ice-cream vans. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day in South Africa, sisters under lockdown at home in Cape Town hold drawings of what they miss most - rainbows and ice-cream vans.
Two boys play board games inside a residential apartment. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Also on the same day, these boys play board games at home in Kinshasa, the capital of the the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A clown with a painted face, red nose and bright clothing clasps his chest as he mimes a sad expression. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Restrictions on movement in Morocco means public performances are no longer possible, so this clown live-streams to children on Friday.
A man speaks to the camera and holds up three fingers, in front of a green screen. Image copyright AFP
Image caption With all schools closed in Ivory Coast, this private-school teacher on Tuesday is one of several who record lessons for broadcast on television.
Students in blue overalls, some of whom are wearing masks, sit in a classroom. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Schools remain open in Madagascar, where these final-year pupils practise social distancing on Wednesday.
A customer wearing a face mask walks near seats at an outdoor market set up by the Algerian government to prevent crowding inside supermarkets. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Seats are spaced apart at an outdoor market in Algeria's capital, Algiers, on Sunday.
An artist works on a mural advocating for retail M-Pesa mobile phone cashless payments as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease. The mural depicts a female vendor selling bananas and green plantains. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Also on Sunday, an artist paints a mural advertising a mobile money service in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. The government has advised citizens to avoid using cash where possible because of concerns the virus can linger on it.
A child stands next to a cartoon depiction of Covid-19. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also in Nairobi on the same day, and child stands next to a mural by a Mathare Roots youth group explaining the dangers of coronavirus.
An aerial shot of a factory showing people cutting and sewing masks. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Workers produce much-needed masks at this factory in Ghana's capital, Accra, on Friday.
A woman wears a white face mask and covers her hair with an orange fabric. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Wednesday, a vendor wears a plain white mask as she sells goods in Ivory Coast's biggest city, Abidjan...
Women wear face masks with kente and wax print designs as they walk through a market. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While these women wear bolder designs as they walk through Togo's Adidogomé Assiyeye market on the same day.
A man stands outside the entrance to a large cathedral. On either side of he door are two large mosaics depicting religious figures. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Good Friday, Ethiopian Orthodox Christians attend mass at the Medhane Alem Cathedral in Addis Ababa.
Two men hang strings of colourful paper decorations above a narrow street. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Monday, residents of Giza in Egypt hang decorations ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Men in a kitchen in Johannesburg prepare large bags full of uncooked sausages. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday, bags of sausages are prepared by the Meals on Wheels community service which deliver cooked food to people in need in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Pictures from Getty Images, AFP, EPA and Reuters.

