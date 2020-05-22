Africa

African music star Mory Kante dies aged 70

  • 22 May 2020
Breaking News image

Singer Mory Kante, who helped bring African music to world audiences with hits like Yeke Yeke, has died in Guinea

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.