Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Africa - amid coronavirus

  • 24 May 2020
Muslims across Africa - and the world - are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslim faithful embrace before performing the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside a mosque closed amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nairobi, Kenya, May 24, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption These Muslims embraced outside a mosque in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi...
Muslim faithful perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a courtyard within their home as mosques remain closed amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nairobi, Kenya, May 24, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption All places of worship are officially closed in Kenya to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so these men prayed in a courtyard outside their house instead...
Muslim faithful observe social distancing as they perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside a mosque closed amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nairobi, Kenya, May 24, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption These men did manage to find a way of praying inside a mosque in Nairobi but at least they were keeping their distance...
Muslims in Nigeria perform Eid prayer after the lockdown following the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nasarawa, Nigeria May 24, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Muslims in Nigeria were also urged to celebrate Eid at home but people still gathered to perform their prayers as usual outside this mosque in Nasarawa state...
Worshippers gather to perform a prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kara Ibafo in Ogun State, on May 24, 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While these Muslims in Ogun state managed to find somewhere to keep their distance...
Children are seen on a motorbike after Muslims in Nigeria perform Eid prayer following the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nasarawa May 24, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Eid, known in Nigeria as Sallah, is a time when children often get new clothes, which they wear to the mosque. This stylish family was pictured sitting on a motorbike after prayers...
A boy performs the ritual ablutions before praying at a mosque to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Kara Ibafo in Ogun State, on May 24, 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Before praying, Muslims must perform ritual ablutions, as this boy is doing outside a mosque...
Muslim worshippers gather for the prayers of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the district of Jureif Gharb of Sudan"s capital Khartoum early on May 24, 2020, despite government regulations banning congregations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Sudan's government has banned large gathering but the message hasn't got through to these people in the capital, Khartoum...
Man in facemask praying in Khartoum Image copyright AFP
Image caption At least some of them were wearing face masks...
This picture taken on May 24, 2020 on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, shows a view of a deserted alley outside the Zitouna mosque in the Medina (old town) of the Tunisian capital Tunis. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In North Africa, the situation looked rather different - the Zitouna mosque in the Medina (old town) of Tunisia's capital would normally be crammed with worshippers during Eid al-Fitr...
A view of the closed Al-Azhar mosque during Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt, May 24, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption As would the famous Al-Azhar mosque in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

