Africa's week in pictures: 22 - 28 May 2020

  • 29 May 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

A Muslim faithful holds his son as they perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside a mosque closed amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nairobi, Kenya, May 24, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
A woman in a blue dress walks past a pink mural depicting planet Earth wearing a face mask and crying. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption "Let's fight corona together" reads this mural, also in Nairobi, on Friday.
A kite hovering in the air is silhouetted against a low, full sun. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Earlier that day in Egypt's capital, Cairo, someone flies a kite at sunrise.
Two uniformed officers ride horses along the shore. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Tuesday mounted police officers patrol the beach in Harhoura, Morocco, to deter any visitors during the lockdown.
A man clamps his eyes and mouth shut as a swab is inserted into his nose. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Testing continues on the same day in Nairobi, where this man grimaces through his nasal swabbing.
A woman is shrouded in steam as she leaves an inhalation booth installed by a Tanzanian herbalist. Image copyright AFP
Image caption There is no scientific evidence that steam inhalation is effective against coronavirus, nor is it recommended by the World Health Organization. But this has not stopped some Tanzanians from using steaming booths like this one on Friday.
A sad-looking cat sits with a sign around its neck that reads in Arabic: "I love you, don't throw me on the street". Image copyright Reuters
Image caption "I love you, don't throw me on the street" reads this sign on a cat's neck at Animalia Veterinary Clinic, Cairo, on Wednesday. Some Egyptians are abandoning their pets because they fear they could spread the virus.
A low-flying light aircraft sprays vegetation below it. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption As the East African locust invasion rages on, planes like this one in northern Kenya on Saturday, are being used to spray the pests that have decimated farmers' crops and livelihoods.
A man holds a cluster of strawberries in his hand. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Meanwhile ripe strawberries are harvested from the fields in Korba, Tunisia, on Wednesday.
Men wearing face masks walk past a mural reading "Our Lagos, Your Lagos". Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day in Nigeria's biggest city, people walk past a giant mural reading "Our Lagos, Your Lagos".
A Moroccan couple talk and waves to relatives on a smartphone as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home. Image copyright EPA
Image caption This Moroccan couple chat to relatives on the phone on Sunday as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home in the capital city Rabat.
A girl in a pink dress smiles as she plays with a shiny hula hoop. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The next day, this girl plays with a hula hoop in Nairobi.
A student wearing a face mask stands outside a classroom. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Also on Monday, schools reopen in the Ivory Coast...
Pupils, wearing protective masks, are photographed through the window during a lesson. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption All pupils have been instructed to wear masks.
A Tanzanian woman carries a basket on her head as she walks in front of a mural depicting a masked person. Image copyright AFP
Image caption And on Tuesday, a woman walks past street art by the Wachata group in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

