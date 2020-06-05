Africa

Al-Qaeda chief in north Africa killed - France

  • 5 June 2020
Breaking News image

France announces it has killed leader of al-Qaeda in north Africa, Abdelmalek Droukdel, in an operation in Mali

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

