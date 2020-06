Image copyright @Keba99 Image caption Tshegofatso Pule was missing for four days before her body was found

South African police have arrested a 31-year-old man for the murder of a woman whose stabbed body was found hanging from a tree last week, triggering a wave of national outrage.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tshegofatso Pule was eight months pregnant.

The man is due to appear in court later on Wednesday.

After her death, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the culture of silence around gender-based violence had to end.