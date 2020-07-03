Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 26 June - 2 July 2020

  • 3 July 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Murielle Ahoure of Ivory Coast gets set in blocks as part of a training session on June 29, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday, Ivory Coast sprinter Murielle Ahouré takes to the starting blocks during training in the US city of Miami.
A cat is pictured at the sea front promenade before a curfew imposed by authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Bab el-Oued district of Algeria's capital Algiers on June 29, 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day in Algeria's capital Algiers, a cat keeps a lookout on the seafront.
A man spray disinfectant in the mosque before opening them in front of worshipers, according to the decision of the Egyptian government, Egypt, Cairo, June 27, 2020 Image copyright NurPhoto
Image caption Disinfectant is sprayed in this mosque in Cairo on Saturday...
A man wearing a protective mask, amid concerns over the coronavirus, walks next to painted Arabic words reading "Cairo" in the city"s downtown, Egypt June 27, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Al-Fishawy cafe in Cairo, Egypt, 27 June 2020. Egyptian authorities decided to ease coronavirus restrictions gradually. Cafes and restaurants are back to business starting from 27 June 2020, but they must operate at 25% of their capacity and observe social distancing among other safety measures, and any violations will result in the suspension of the facility"s activities. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The city's cafes and restaurants reopen on the same day, but with social distancing enforced.
Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, 30 June 2020. The protesters gathered on the 31st anniversary of the 1989 military coup that brought ousted President Omar al-Bashir into power. Demonstrators flocked to the capital from far and wide to call for reforms and request justice for those killed in anti-government protests one year earlier during the uprising and coup d"etat that deposed al-Bashir. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Tens of thousands of Sudanese heeded the call to protest on Tuesday, demanding greater reforms for the country on the 31st anniversary of ousted President Omar al-Bashir taking power in a coup.
Students from the Antsi Military Academy (school for officers of the Malagasy army) are positioned in downtown Antananarivo on June 26, 2020 before the Malagasy military troops parade in front of the President of the Republic for the traditional Malagasy Independence Day, which was exceptionally organised on the Avenue de l'Indépendance in the city centre but without being open to the public. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, military academy students take part in Madagascar's Independence Day celebrations.
People gather to participate in celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of Congo"s independence from Belgium in the district of Matonge in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
The Democratic Republic of Congo celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independance from Belgium on June 30, 2020. Leader of the Congolese national movement, Patrice Lumumba became the first Prime Minister (1960) of the new state Democatic Republic of the Congo, former Belgian Congo, renammed Zaire in 1971. Arrested in November 1960 and deposed, he was assassinated in January 1961. Image copyright AFP
Image caption This statue of the nation's first prime minister, Patrice Lumumba, is seen on the same day in the capital Kinshasa. Decades on from his assassination in 1961, Belgian prosecutors say they are investigating whether they can prosecute individuals suspected of taking part.
Women sit on a rock at a beach called "Plongeoir", amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dakar, Senegal June 28, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And on Sunday women take in the scene at a beach in Dakar, Senegal.

