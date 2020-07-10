Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 July 2020

  • 10 July 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Young dancers dressed in matching leotards hold a ballet barre during a class. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Young dancers stretch during rehearsals in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday....
A teenage girl performs a ballet jump outside the classroom. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Olamide Olawale is one 12 pupils at the Leap of Dance Academy, started by David Ajala, which provides lessons for free.
Anonymous protesters gather in a circle, where one person performs a dance. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday, Ethiopian Oromos living in the US city of St Paul mourn popular protest singer Hachalu Hundessa who was murdered in Addis Ababa last week sparking outrage and unrest.
A smiling woman holds two infants, one in each arm, whose heads are bandaged following surgey. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Tuesday Ermine Nzotto from the Central African Republic beams as she holds daughters Ervina and Prefina. The previously conjoined twins, whose skulls were fused together, underwent surgery in Italy's Vatican City days before.
A surfer rides under the crest of a wave. Image copyright EPA
Image caption South African surfer James Bain takes to the waves at Dungeons reef, off the Cape Town coast, on Sunday.
Secondary students sit in a classroom. The trees outside are reflected on the window pane. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Grade seven pupils across South Africa - including these students in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape - return to school as part of a phased reopening on Monday
People stand in front of a news stand full of front pages reporting the death of the prime minister. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The shock death of Ivory Coast's prime minister and front-runner for forthcoming presidential elections, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, dominates the newspaper front pages on Thursday.
A man dressed in ornate, brightly coloured clothes sits astride a horse whose bridle is similarly adorned. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Supporters of rogue Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, whose campaign to unseat the UN-backed government has failed, protest against Turkish intervention in the country's affairs on Sunday.
A man walks by a mural. It features a woman's face wearing a mask. There is some litter on the street. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Sudan is among many African nation's easing coronavirus lockdown measures. This mural dedicated to health workers is seen on Wednesday in the city of Omdurman.
A pair of heeled sandals balance on the edge of a roof on a sunny day. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A pair of studded sandals teeter on a rooftop in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Sunday.
A monument is silhouetted by a bright, full moon. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And the day before, a statue of Jesus Christ is illuminated by a full moon in Kenya's Turkana county.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, EPA and Reuters.

