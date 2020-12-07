Going undercover in the schools that chain boys

The abuse began in the evening sessions. If we were sleepy and closed our eyes, the sheikh would whip us. That would certainly wake us up. I stayed in the khalwa for about a month, enduring many beatings. When I returned home, I told my parents that I didn't want to go back, although I didn't feel I could tell them about the abuse I had suffered. They weren't happy about me breaking off my studies, but they didn't force me to return.