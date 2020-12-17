Nigeria's Katsina school abduction: Boko Haram shows video 'of seized boys'
A video has been released which appears to be from the jihadist group Boko Haram showing some of over 300 Nigerian schoolboys kidnapped last week.
In the video which was filmed in a forest, gunmen with their faces covered stand guard over the boys some of whom look no older then 10.
One boy is coaxed into making a string of demands on behalf of the group.
The boys were snatched from a boarding school in the north-western state of Katsina.