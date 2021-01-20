BBC News

Sibusiso Moyo: Zimbabwe foreign minister dies from Covid-19

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSibusiso Moyo became foreign minister after ex-President Robert Mugabe was removed from office

Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo has died after succumbing to Covid-19, the government says.

The former army general gained international prominence in 2017, when he announced the military takeover that ousted long-serving President Robert Mugabe from power.

Zimbabwe has recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases since the festive season.

There have been 28,675 cases and 825 deaths since the virus was detected last March.

More than half of the cases have been since New Year's Day, Reuters news agency reports.

  • Africa Live: Latest updates from around the continent
  • Seven Zimbabwe babies stillborn in one night at hospital
  • Zimbabwe woman's struggle to avoid mastectomy

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Seven Zimbabwe babies stillborn in one night at hospital

    Published
    29 July 2020

  • Breast cancer: Zimbabwe woman's struggle to avoid mastectomy

    Published
    10 July 2020