Court says Shell Nigeria responsible for Niger Delta oil spills
- Published
A Dutch appeals court has ruled that the Nigerian branch of oil giant Shell is responsible for leaks in the Niger Delta.
The court ordered Shell Nigeria to pay compensation to Nigerian farmers, while the subsidiary and its Anglo-Dutch parent company were told to install equipment to prevent future damage.
The case was launched in 2008 by four Nigerian farmers, who alleged widespread pollution on their land.
The ruling can be appealed against.
The court said the amount of compensation would be determined "at a later stage".
The farmers' case was backed by environmental group Friends of the Earth.
"Tears of joy here. After 13 years, we've won," the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth tweeted.
Shell has not yet commented on the ruling.