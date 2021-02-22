Kenya: Endangered giraffes killed by low power lines
Three rare giraffes have died after being electrocuted by low-hanging power lines in Soysambu conservancy in Nakuru, Kenya.
The Rothschild's giraffe is one of the most endangered types of giraffe, with conservationists estimating there are fewer than 1,600 in the wild.
Kenya has about 600 Rothschild's.
Kenya Power has confirmed that it will replace electricity poles in the area so that they are tall enough for giraffes to safely pass under.
Warning: A tweet appears below that contains images some readers may find distressing.
The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said it had sent representatives to investigate the area and found the height of the poles was insufficient.
The KWS was reacting to a tweet posted by conservationist Paula Kahumbu.
In another tweet, Ms Kahumbu added that these deaths were not the first, and that they could have been prevented if expert advice had been followed.
"These power lines have been killing giraffes, vultures and flamingos. Advice from experts was ignored. RIAs [Risk Impact Assessments] are notoriously poor on many development projects. Sad that it takes these kinds of deaths to wake some people up!" she tweeted.
She also tweeted at Kenya Power to ask them to "please address the problem with [the KWS] in totality not piecemeal".
In a statement, Kenya Power CEO Bernard Ngugi said that the company "takes any electricity-related accidents seriously".
.@KETRACO1 @kwskenya These distressing photos of endangered Rothschilds giraffe killed on power line in Soysambu today have troubled people around t/ world. No delay. Pls take urgent action. Giraffes are endangered - @IUCN @StateHouseKenya Asante pic.twitter.com/YKsU9TDXXU— Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) February 21, 2021
"We regret this incident because we recognise that wildlife forms an integral part of our natural and cultural psyche, and we appreciate the feedback shared by various stakeholders on this matter," he added.