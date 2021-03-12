Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies in South Africa aged 72
- Published
King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu nation in South Africa has died in hospital where he was being treated for diabetes-related issues.
The king, 72, was the leader of South Africa's largest ethnic group and an influential traditional ruler.
He had been admitted to hospital in KwaZulu-Natal last week to monitor his ongoing diabetes condition.
The king's prime minister thanked South Africa for its "continued prayers and support in this most difficult time".
King Goodwill Zwelithini ruled the Zulu nation under the Traditional Leadership clause of South Africa's republican constitution but his role was largely ceremonial.
Around 10 million people live in KwaZulu-Natal province.
Following his father's death in 1968 he was named successor to the throne at the age of 20.
He wasn't crowned for two years because he went into hiding after receiving death threats.