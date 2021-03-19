BBC News

Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 March 2021

Published

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionOn Sunday zebras cross the road as a motorcyclist waits in Kimana Sanctuary in Kenya.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionOn Tuesday, Touré, a Gambian salt harvester collects salt from the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal...
image copyrightGetty Images
image caption... it is known as the "Pink Lake" because of the algae which changes the colour of the water.
image copyrightChristopher Furlong
image captionOn Monday artists make a portrait of 12-year-old Ansha from Ethiopia out of sand...
image copyrightGetty Images
image caption... the artists Sand in your Eye make the portrait on the beach in Whitby in the north of England.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionAlso on Tuesday, a police officer hugs a protester at the latest in long-running demonstrations in Algeria's capital Algiers...
image copyrightGetty Images
image caption... the protesters are demanding everyone from the previous ruling elite leave power.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionOn Monday a protester is caught mid-flight in Johannesburg at demonstrations demanding a change in financial aid for university students.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA man counts his chickens at the livestock market in Mekelle, capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, on Tuesday.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionOn the same day in Sudan's eastern Gedaref state, a boy splashes himself with water from the Atbarah river.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionTanzanians catch up on Thursday with the news announced on Wednesday that their president, John Magufuli, had died aged 61.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionOn Wednesday mourners gather at the Olympic stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to remember the late Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko...
image copyrightGetty Images
image caption... Reggae star Alpha Blondy is among those paying tribute to Bakayoko, who died aged 56 after being treated for cancer.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionMourners in South Africa also remember Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini who died last week aged 72 after a diabetes-related illness.

