Mozambique: Why IS is so hard to defeat in Mozambique

They call themselves al-Shabab, an Arabic word for "the young men" or "the lads". This is misleading as they are not the same group as Somalia's al Qaeda-linked insurgents who also go by that name. Instead, this group pledged allegiance in 2019 to the rival IS group, based in Iraq and Syria. They have adopted the title of Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP), which again is misleading since Mozambique is not part of Central Africa.