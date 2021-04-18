BBC News

Table Mountain fire 'burns out of control' in Cape Town

Published
media captionFire breaks out on Cape Town's Table Mountain

A wildfire is raging out of control on the slopes of Table Mountain above the city of Cape Town, South African authorities say.

The blaze has destroyed part of a cafe at the Rhodes Memorial overlooking the city's port. Hundreds of students have been evacuated from a nearby University of Cape Town campus.

The fire is moving towards the campus, the Western Cape Government said.

Three helicopters are water-bombing the flames.

Firefighters were first alerted at 08:45 local time (06:45 GMT). Local environment chief Anton Bredell said the situation was serious and the wind was picking up, which he said was a cause for concern.

image copyrightReuters
image captionFirefighters are battling to contain the flames

Residents in the area have been warned of smoke and soot in the air and told to keep windows and doors closed.

Meanwhile hikers in the Table Mountain National Park have been told to leave and drivers who have parked in the area have been told to collect their vehicles.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThis file photo of Table Mountain shows its position above Cape Town

People who were in the area and city residents have been uploading footage of the blaze.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics