Africa's top shots: 7-13 May 2021

Africa's top shots: 7-13 May 2021Published1 hour agoA selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:image copyrightReutersimage captionChildren in Morocco's southern town of Tarfaya take free surfing lessons on Tuesday.image copyrightAFPimage captionIn Senegal on Friday, worshippers pray at the the Mosque of the Divinity in the capital city Dakar.image copyrightEPAimage captionOn Wednesday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, this girl is among Muslims marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.image copyrightReutersimage captionThe next day in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, congregants also mark Eid al-Fitr...image copyrightReutersimage captionThe morning's prayers are followed by henna designs...image copyrightReutersimage captionDays earlier in Cairo in Egypt, this boy is seen in a moment of contemplation during evening prayers in Amr Ibn El-Aas Mosque.image copyrightEPAimage captionAnd the traditional iftar snack of dates is shared between members of Tafara Jamat Masjid in Zimbabwe's capital on Thursday.image copyrightAFPimage captionA volunteer walks pasts rows of bottled water in Meskel square in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, before of thousands of Muslims gathered for iftar - the evening meal ending each day's fast during Ramadan.image copyrightReutersimage captionOn Monday in Nigeria's capital Abuja a man carries a brick of cement at a manufacturing site.image copyrightReutersimage captionThe day before, Senegal-born Souleymane Cissokho celebrates his win over Kieron Conway at a super-welterweight title fight in Texas, the US.image copyrightEPAimage captionOn the same day, a 2nd Century Persephone statue is handed over to the Libyan embassy in the British capital London. The artefact had been seized from a Unesco-protected site in Libya and later smuggled into the UK where it was intercepted by border police.image copyrightEPAimage captionOn Saturday, children cool off in the outskirts of Cairo...image copyrightEPAimage captionMany took to the cool waters of the River Nile on a hot day.All photos subject to copyright.