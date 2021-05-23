BBC News

In pictures: DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts, sparking mass evacuation

Published

Thousands of people have fled their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo after Mount Nyiragongo erupted, threatening their home city of Goma.

Lava from the volcano formed a thick red cloud over the eastern city, which has a population of two million.

image copyrightEPA

People tried to douse the flames as the lava flowed, engulfing parts of the city and roads.

image copyrightEnoch David/Reuters

Lava could be seen between buildings in the city.

image copyrightEnoch David/Reuters

City residents fled with mattresses and other belongings.

image copyrightEPA

After reaching some of the city's suburbs and the airport to the east, the flow of lava is now said to have stopped.

image copyrightAFP

Thousands of Congolese, including children, women and old people, have sought refuge in neighbouring Rwanda as the volcano erupted.

Here they sleep with their belongings on a street in the town of Gisenyi on the border with DR Congo.

image copyrightAFP

Mount Nyiragongo is one of the world's more active volcanoes - seen here from Tchegera Island on Lake Kivu outside Goma.

image copyrightAFP

All pictures are subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story