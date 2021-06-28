BBC News

Covid vaccine gap: How South Africa hopes to bridge the divide

By Vumani Mkhize
BBC News, Johannesburg

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGetty Images

With South Africa's vaccination campaign moving at a snail's pace, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been forced to tighten lockdown restrictions in a bid to contain a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa has vaccinated less than 2% of its population of about 59 million since it started its programme in February.

This is in contrast with the US where almost 46% of the population of more than 330 million has been fully vaccinated.

"Covid is down. The economy is up. America is on the move again," boasted US President Joe Biden in a recent tweet.

In contrast, President Ramaphosa has been forced to:

  • Order the closure of all schools
  • Advise people to work from home where possible
  • Ban all indoor and outdoor gatherings, including weddings
  • Limit funerals to 50 people
  • Ban the sale of alcohol to ease pressure on hospitals
  • Order the closure of all non-essential establishments at 20:00
  • Introduce a curfew from 21:00 to 04:00.

Hospitals admissions are rising fastest in the economic heartland of Gauteng, and in many places beds have run out.

But producing vaccines is only half the challenge, and what matters crucially is getting the jab into people's arms.

Devastating wave

A slow vaccination rollout has left millions of people vulnerable to infection.

image copyrightAFP
image captionLess than 2% of South Africans have had the jab

The main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned it as "sluggish", saying the government would fail to meet its target of vaccinating 40 million people by the end of the year.

The second-biggest opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), condemned what it called the "utter failure of this government to vaccinate even a million people in the space of over a year". It organised a march last week, demanding Russian and Chinese-manufactured vaccines in addition to the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already in use.

"We are in the grip of a devastating wave," Mr Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on Sunday night.

"By all indications [it] seems like it will be worse than those that preceded it," he added.

Mr Ramaphosa said the government was concerned about the "rapid spread" of the Delta variant, but evidence suggested that the vaccines being used in South Africa were effective.

He defended the vaccination campaign, saying that nearly 2.7 million people had received a dose and the daily vaccination rate had surpassed 100,000.

Real and rising threat

Other African states - including Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda - are also witnessing a surge in cases.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has called out "vaccine selfishness" in the world but said it would "wake up" Africans to be self-sufficient.

Currently, only five African countries are involved, in a limited way, in the productions of vaccines.

Tunisia and Morocco have companies that can package and label, meanwhile South Africa, Egypt and Senegal can "fill and finish" - which entails big pharmaceutical companies using third parties to fill and prepare vials for distribution.

In Africa less than 1% of the continent's 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated and as a result the pandemic is far from over - in fact it is escalating.

mapped

Confirmed cases around the world

Group 4

Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Figures last updated 28 June 2021, 09:49 BST

"The threat of a third wave in Africa is real and rising," Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa, said last week.

"It's crucial that we swiftly get vaccines into the arms of Africans at high risk of falling seriously ill and dying of Covid-19," she added.

South Africa and India have been pushing the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to waive intellectual property rights for coronavirus vaccines so that they can become more easily available in the developing world.

"We are tired of waiting in the queue, we want to be at the front," said Mr Ramaphosa in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron last month.

image copyrightAFP
image captionHospital admissions have been rising sharply in South Africa's economic heartland of Gauteng

The European Union (EU) plans to invest €1bn ($1.1bn; £0.8bn) in vaccine production and access on the continent, while a $50bn world vaccination plan has been proposed by the International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva.

"Pandemic policy is economic policy. Unless we get out of the health crisis, we cannot see the world economy fully recovering," she told the BBC.

The pressure is yielding results, with Mr Ramaphosa and Mr Macron announcing last week that South Africa would become the continent's first major manufacturer of vaccines.

image copyrightAFP
image captionFace coverings are mandatory in South Africa

South African vaccine manufacturer Biovac will partner with Afrigen Biologics, a network of universities, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to establish Africa's first Covid messenger RNA vaccine technology transfer hub - where innovation, production and training will happen.

But it could take at least a year to complete, and there is a growing global consensus that in order to beat the pandemic countries in the global south needs greater support - and fast.

Both India and South Africa say the only way to allow for a "fair, equitable and affordable access" to life-saving vaccines is for the WTO to waive an agreement to protect international property rights, called Trade-Related Aspects of IP Rights (Trips).

Fatima Hassan quote box
HJI
You can't defer only to vested interests and well-funded lobbies."
Fatima Hassan
Director, Health Justice Initiative

The proposal has gained traction after receiving backing from the US, but there is no guarantee that it will go ahead, and there are concerns that businesses hold too much sway.

"You can't defer only to pharmaceutical interests and to vested interests and to well-funded lobbies in the negotiations," said Fatima Hassan, the director of civil society organisation the Health Justice Initiative.

"It needs to be transparent, civil society needs to have a seat at the table", she adds, and wants the waiver expanded beyond vaccines so that testing kits, ventilators and oxygen treatments and more can be made locally by and for poorer nations.

Vital to transfer skills

The EU does not support a Trips waiver and wants compulsory licensing agreements instead - whereby governments produce vaccines without the patent owners' consent, but the owners still exert rights over the patent and are entitled to compensation. Under a patent waiver these restrictions are not in place.

"The EU and other nations opposing this waiver need to stop blocking other countries' efforts to protect their populations in a public health emergency," said Dimitri Eynikel of the medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières.

He called compulsory licensing "a safeguard that can only bypass patents but not all IP [intellectual property] barriers".

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data

*Deaths per 100,000 people

US 601,250 183.8 33,472,848
Brazil 513,474 245.1 18,420,598
India 396,730 29.3 30,279,331
Mexico 232,564 184.3 2,505,792
Peru 191,584 598.9 2,046,057
Russia 131,070 89.9 5,387,486
UK 128,100 190.8 4,732,434
Italy 127,472 210.3 4,258,069
France 110,968 170.7 5,770,021
Colombia 104,678 210.8 4,158,716
Argentina 92,568 208.7 4,405,247
Germany 90,768 109.2 3,734,489
Iran 83,845 102.5 3,167,741
Spain 80,779 173.0 3,782,463
Poland 74,979 197.7 2,879,638
South Africa 59,900 103.6 1,928,897
Indonesia 57,138 21.3 2,115,304
Ukraine 54,507 123.2 2,298,086
Turkey 49,576 60.2 5,409,027
Romania 33,253 170.5 1,080,630
Chile 32,298 172.4 1,547,103
Czech Republic 30,298 284.1 1,666,947
Hungary 29,980 308.8 807,910
Canada 26,187 70.6 1,420,607
Belgium 25,160 219.1 1,082,476
Philippines 24,372 22.9 1,397,992
Pakistan 22,231 10.5 955,657
Ecuador 21,523 126.0 454,336
Bulgaria 18,027 255.6 421,531
Netherlands 17,758 104.1 1,684,911
Iraq 17,091 44.5 1,325,700
Portugal 17,084 166.6 874,547
Bolivia 16,581 146.0 433,935
Egypt 16,092 16.3 280,394
Tunisia 14,654 126.7 407,017
Japan 14,621 11.5 796,118
Sweden 14,619 146.6 1,088,896
Bangladesh 14,172 8.8 888,406
Greece 12,655 120.3 420,905
Paraguay 12,517 179.9 418,330
Slovakia 12,505 229.3 391,551
Switzerland 10,882 127.6 702,507
Austria 10,700 120.3 650,261
Jordan 9,727 97.6 749,784
Bosnia and Herzegovina 9,655 290.5 204,945
Morocco 9,277 25.7 529,676
Guatemala 9,050 52.5 291,595
Nepal 9,009 32.1 633,679
Croatia 8,200 197.3 359,652
Lebanon 7,843 114.3 544,454
Saudi Arabia 7,775 23.1 483,221
Serbia 7,031 100.7 716,301
Honduras 6,922 72.2 260,331
Panama 6,524 156.2 400,666
Israel 6,429 76.7 840,888
Moldova 6,184 152.6 256,559
Uruguay 5,494 159.3 365,866
North Macedonia 5,484 263.3 155,673
Georgia 5,266 131.6 363,522
Ireland 4,989 103.5 271,260
Azerbaijan 4,968 49.9 335,836
Malaysia 4,944 15.7 734,048
China 4,846 0.3 103,724
Costa Rica 4,602 92.1 361,005
Afghanistan 4,519 12.2 111,592
Armenia 4,508 152.7 224,797
Slovenia 4,419 212.7 257,240
Lithuania 4,381 156.4 278,689
Ethiopia 4,314 3.9 275,935
Dominican Republic 3,797 35.7 322,778
Algeria 3,693 8.7 138,465
Kenya 3,595 7.0 182,597
Palestinian Territories 3,559 73.2 313,721
Kazakhstan 3,524 19.2 476,740
Myanmar 3,297 6.1 153,160
Libya 3,187 47.7 192,470
Belarus 3,113 32.9 415,339
Venezuela 3,068 10.6 269,635
Oman 2,967 61.4 262,059
Sri Lanka 2,944 13.9 253,618
Sudan 2,754 6.6 36,574
Denmark 2,532 44.0 292,943
Latvia 2,503 129.8 137,210
Albania 2,456 85.2 132,512
El Salvador 2,371 36.9 78,572
Kosovo 2,260 122.5 107,299
Nigeria 2,119 1.1 167,467
Zambia 2,022 11.7 148,568
South Korea 2,015 3.9 155,572
Kyrgyzstan 1,982 31.4 121,946
Thailand 1,934 2.8 249,853
Kuwait 1,933 46.7 351,481
Syria 1,867 11.0 25,404
United Arab Emirates 1,796 18.6 626,936
Zimbabwe 1,736 12.0 46,442
Montenegro 1,609 256.3 100,190
Namibia 1,400 57.2 84,705
Yemen 1,360 4.8 6,908
Bahrain 1,345 85.7 265,247
Cameroon 1,320 5.2 80,487
Estonia 1,269 95.9 130,968
Cuba 1,241 10.9 182,354
Malawi 1,182 6.5 35,629
Senegal 1,164 7.3 42,904
Botswana 1,095 48.6 67,492
Jamaica 1,061 36.2 50,005
Finland 969 17.5 95,084
DR Congo 916 1.1 40,254
Australia 910 3.7 30,528
Madagascar 906 3.4 42,194
Uganda 903 2.1 78,394
Angola 889 2.9 38,556
Mozambique 868 2.9 75,138
Luxembourg 818 135.4 70,600
Trinidad and Tobago 817 58.8 32,198
Ghana 795 2.7 95,369
Norway 792 14.8 130,588
Somalia 775 5.2 14,892
Uzbekistan 731 2.3 109,692
Eswatini 678 59.7 19,035
Taiwan 632 2.7 14,634
Qatar 588 21.1 221,692
Cambodia 556 3.4 48,532
Mongolia 533 16.8 111,505
Mali 525 2.8 14,417
Suriname 507 88.0 21,249
Mauritania 486 11.0 20,635
Guyana 462 59.3 19,877
Rwanda 420 3.4 36,627
Malta 420 95.6 30,606
Haiti 400 3.6 17,963
Cyprus 374 31.4 74,785
Belize 329 85.9 13,137
Lesotho 329 15.6 11,239
Ivory Coast 312 1.2 48,192
Cape Verde 286 52.6 32,372
Guadeloupe 266 66.5 17,427
Bahamas 245 63.5 12,467
Réunion 226 25.6 29,502
Maldives 209 40.5 73,327
Niger 193 0.9 5,479
Nicaragua 189 2.9 7,920
Gambia 181 7.9 6,069
Mayotte 174 67.0 19,405
Chad 174 1.1 4,951
Papua New Guinea 173 2.0 17,098
Guinea 168 1.4 23,692
Burkina Faso 168 0.9 13,478
Congo 165 3.1 12,485
Gabon 159 7.5 24,984
Djibouti 155 16.2 11,601
Comoros 146 17.5 3,912
French Guiana 142 50.2 27,040
French Polynesia 142 51.1 18,994
Togo 128 1.6 13,816
Andorra 127 164.9 13,882
Curaçao 126 77.4 12,330
Equatorial Guinea 121 9.2 8,723
Liberia 120 2.5 3,736
South Sudan 115 1.0 10,812
Aruba 107 101.1 11,131
Benin 104 0.9 8,170
Martinique 99 26.4 12,199
Central African Republic 98 2.1 7,139
Sierra Leone 94 1.2 5,381
Gibraltar 94 278.8 4,345
Tajikistan 90 1.0 13,439
San Marino 90 266.4 5,090
Channel Islands 86 50.4 4,220
Saint Lucia 84 46.2 5,278
Vietnam 76 0.1 15,740
Guinea-Bissau 69 3.7 3,846
Seychelles 63 64.9 15,116
Liechtenstein 59 155.6 3,032
Barbados 47 16.4 4,075
Antigua and Barbuda 42 43.6 1,263
Sao Tome and Principe 37 17.5 2,365
Singapore 36 0.6 62,544
Saint Martin 33 88.6 2,601
Monaco 33 85.3 2,571
Bermuda 33 52.6 2,510
Iceland 29 8.6 6,555
Isle of Man 29 34.5 1,608
New Zealand 26 0.5 2,739
Timor-Leste 21 1.7 9,035
Eritrea 21 0.6 5,780
Tanzania 21 0.0 509
Turks and Caicos Islands 18 47.8 2,424
Mauritius 18 1.4 1,833
Fiji 15 1.7 3,591
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
St Vincent and the Grenadines 12 10.9 2,219
Burundi 8 0.1 5,348
Laos 3 0.0 2,110
Saint Kitts and Nevis 3 5.7 429
Brunei 3 0.7 259
Cayman Islands 2 3.1 609
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Bhutan 1 0.1 2,052
Saint Barthelemy 1 10.2 1,005
Faroe Islands 1 2.1 772
British Virgin Islands 1 3.4 298
Grenada 1 0.9 161
Montserrat 1 20.0 20
Vanuatu 1 0.3 4
Dominica 0 0.0 193
New Caledonia 0 0.0 129
Anguilla 0 0.0 109
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 63
Greenland 0 0.0 50
Vatican 0 0.0 27
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 26
Solomon Islands 0 0.0 20
Marshall Islands 0 0.0 4
Samoa 0 0.0 3
Kiribati 0 0.0 2
Micronesia 0 0.0 1
Palau 0 0.0 0

Please update your browser to see full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data

Figures last updated: 28 June 2021, 09:49 BST

For Africa generally, even if the waiver is implemented, it is unlikely it will be able to produce vaccines on a massive scale for some time, said Dr Stavros Nicolau of Africa's largest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, and current chairman of Pharmaceuticals Made in South Africa (Pharmisa).

"Patents are only one step. You've got to get what we call technology and know-how transfer. Know-how includes everything from the formulation, how you produce the product, the manufacturing processes, the machinery and equipment that is used. A patent is not going to give you that on its own," he told the BBC.

The African Union has belatedly acknowledged the gap in Africa's vaccine manufacturing capability for all illnesses and has pledged to increase the share of vaccines made in the continent from 1% currently, to 60% in 2040, calling the pandemic a "unique opportunity" to boost production because "this level of interest and commitment may not last".

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC