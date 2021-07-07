BBC News

Jacob Zuma: Former president hands himself in to South African police

Published
image copyrightEPA
image captionThe former president was sentenced to 15 months in jail last week

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has handed himself in to police, his foundation says.

On Wednesday, it said the 79-year-old was "on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility".

It comes after the country's Constitutional Court sentenced him to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court after he failed to attend a corruption inquiry.

Mr Zuma was forced to resign in 2018 after nine years in power.

