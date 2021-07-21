Tokyo 2020: African athletes to watch out for
African runners are well known for their Olympic dominance of middle- and long-distances.
This year, five new events have been added to the Olympics - surfing, sport climbing, baseball/softball, skateboarding and karate - and some African athletes are taking part.
As the Olympic Games begin in Tokyo on 23 July, we take a look at some of the African athletes to watch out for during the tournament - from newcomers to established champions seeking yet more success.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: African Athletes to watch
-
Taoufik Makhloufi, 33Algeria Runner
Taoufik Makhloufi is a middle-distance runner (800m and 1,500m races).
He made his Olympics debut at the London 2012 Olympics winning a gold medal at the 1,500m and two silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
He will only compete in 1500m in the Tokyo Games.
-
Nijel Amos, 27Botswana Runner
Nijel Amos, from Botswana, is a runner and silver medalist at the 800m at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Ran the fastest 800m this season - 1:42.91 - on 9 July 2021 in Monaco.
Tokyo 2020 will be his 3rd Olympics outing.
-
Hugues Fabrice, 28Burkina Faso Triple Jumper
Hugues Fabrice is a Burkinabé triple jumper who won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.
He holds the indoor world record (18.07m in France on 16 January 2021) and currently has the second-best outdoor jump (17.82m - an African record which he did on 6 July 2021 in Hungary).
Cheick Cissé, 27Ivory Coast Taekwondo
Cheick Cissé made history when he won Ivory Coast's first ever Olympic gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
He also became the first African to win a gold medal in taekwondo and is currently ranked world number 3 in the 80kg category.
Marie-Josée Ta Lou, 32Ivory Coast Runner
Marie-Josée Ta Lou is an Ivorian sprinter who runs 100m and 200m.
She was a bronze medalist for the 100m at the 2019 World Athletics Championships and came 4th at the Rio 2016 Olympics in both 100m and 200m events.
Ruth Gbagbi, 27Ivory Coast Taekwondo
Ruth Gbagbi is an Ivorian taekwondo athlete and Rio 2016 bronze Olympic medallist. She is also the 2017 World Champion and currently ranked world number 2 in the 67kg category.
Azmy Mehelba, 30Egypt Shooting
Azmy Mehelba is an Egyptian shooter making a third Olympic appearance at the Tokyo games.
He won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in May, 2021.
Giana Farouk, 26Egypt Karate
Giana Mohamed Farouk Lofty is an Egyptian karateka who is making her Olympic debut in Tokyo.
She won one gold medal at the 2016 and two bronze medals at the 2018 World Karate Championships respectively.
Merhawi Kudus, 27Eritrea Cycling
Merhawi Kudus, 27 is an Eritrean cyclist who took the third position in the individual general classification of the Turkey 2019 Cycling Tour.
He won the individual time trial in the 2021 Eritrean championships and second in general classification. Tokyo is his first Olympic outing.
Letesenbet Gidey, 23Ethiopia Long-distance Runner
Letesenbet Gidey is an Ethiopian marathon runner and world-record holder. Gidey holds the 5,000m world record and recently broke the 10,000m record.
She won silver in the women's 10,000m at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.
Selemon Barega, 21Ethiopia Long-distance Runner
Selemon Barega is an Ethiopian long-distance runner who won the silver medal for the 5,000m at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.
He will be making his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.
Gina Bass, 26The Gambia Runner
Gina Bass is a Gambian sprinter who won the gold medal in the women's 200m race at the Rabat 2019 African Games.
The Tokyo Games will be her second Olympic outing.
Brigid Kosgei, 27Kenya Marathon runner
Brigid Kosgei is a Kenyan marathon runner who won in Chicago in 2018 and 2019 and in London in 2019 and 2020.
Kosgei is a world record holder, with a time of 2:14:04 achieved at the 2019 Chicago Marathon. She makes her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.
Eliud Kipchoge, 36Kenya Marathon runner
Eliud Kipchoge is a professional long-distance runner.
The Kenyan athletics star is a marathon world-record holder with a time of 2:01:39 set on 16 September 2018 at the Berlin marathon.
He also won a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Khadija Mardi, 30Morocco Boxing
Khadija Mardi is a Moroccan boxer. She participated in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games but lost out at the women's middle (69-75kg) quarter-final 2 match.
She also won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Boxing Championships.
Ramzi Boukhiam, 27Morocco Surfing
Ramzi Boukhiam is a professional surfer.
He’ll be making his Olympic debut and representing Morocco at the first ever surfing competition.
Deisy Nhaquile, 20Mozambique Sailing
Deisy Nhaquile is a Mozambican sailor who’ll be featuring in an Olympic Games for the first time at Tokyo 2020.
She won the 2019 African sailing championships in the 420 Radial Laser class.
Blessing Okagbare, 33Nigeria Long jumper/Runner
Blessing Okagbare is a Nigerian long jump and short sprints athlete.
She holds a current 100 metre record of 10.75 seconds, but beat this at the Olympic trials with a 10.63 timing in June 2021.
However, this was done with a wind of 2.7m/s, above the allowed limit. Her best time this season is officially 10.89.
Ese Brume, 25Nigeria Long jump
Ese Brume is one of three African women jumpers to exceed 7m.
The Nigerian athlete's first appearance at the Olympics was at Rio 2016 where she finished 5th. She landed a bronze medal at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.
Ese jumped the season best with 7.17m on 29 May 2021 in California, US.
Rodney Govinden, 35Seychelles Sailing
Rodney Govinden will be representing Seychelles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
This is his second Olympic outing after Rio 2016. He won the 2019 Seychellois Sportsman of the Year award.
Chad Le Clos, 29South Africa Swimming
Chad le Clos is a South African swimmer who has won several medals including one gold at the London 2012 Olympics and two silvers at Rio 2016.
Akani Simbine, 27South Africa Runner
Akani Simbine is a South African sprinter who won a gold medal for the 100m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and came 4th at the 2019 World Championships.
He ran the second best time of the season in 9.84 and is one of only three men to run under 9.85 this season, along with American Trayvon Bromell (9.77) and Swiss Alex Wilson (9.84).
He became the new African record-holder by running 9.84 in Hungary on 6 July 2021.
Caitlin Rooskrantz, 19South Africa Gymnastics
Caitlin Rooskrantz is set to make her debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The South African gymnast won the 2018 African Artistic Gymnastics Championships and the Hungary 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Challenge.
Erin Sterkenburg, 18South Africa Sport Climbing
Erin Sterkenburg is a South African climber and Africa’s only Olympic-bound climber to be participating in one of the five new sporting activities included in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
She won the 2020 IFSC Africa Championships.
Boipelo Awuah, 15South Africa Skateboarding
Boipelo Awuah is the first skateboarder from South Africa at the Olympics.
She is also the youngest African athlete at the Games.
BlitzboksSouth Africa Rugby Sevens
South Africa's Rugby Sevens Team, also known as the Blitzboks, won a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
They came second at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in 1997.
Ons Jabeaur, 26Tunisia Tennis
Ons Jabeaur is a Tunisian tennis player and the first North African to win a Women's Tennis Association title.
She is also the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals, as she did at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.
Ines Boubakri, 32Tunisia Fencing
Ines Boubakri is a Tunisian fencer who won the bronze medal at the women's individual foil fencing event of the Rio 2016 Olympics, making her the first Arab and African woman to win an Olympic medal in fencing games
She is also the first woman to be Tunisia's flag-bearer at the Olympics.
Jacob Kiplimo, 20Uganda Runner
Jacob Kiplimo is a Ugandan long-distance runner who competed in the 3,000m men’s race at the 2020 IAAF Diamond League Golden Gala.
Tokyo 2020 will be his second Olympic outing after Rio 2016.
He ran the fastest 10,000m this season, 26:33.93, on 19 May 2021 in Ostrava in Czech Republic.
Joshua Cheptegei, 25Uganda Runner
Joshua Cheptegei is a Ugandan long-distance runner who secured a gold medal in the 10,000m at the 2019 World Athletics Championships and set a new world record during the 5,000m at the Monaco 2020 Diamond League.
He also holds the 10,000m world record.
Copper QueensZambia Football
The Zambian women’s national football team, also known as the Copper Queens or She-Polopolo, will be making their Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Scott Vincent, 29Zimbabwe Golf
Scott Vincent is making his Olympic debut at this year’s games. In 2019, the Zimbabwean golfer finished 4th at the Japan Open Golf Championships.
D'TigersNigeria Basketball
Nigeria's men's basketball team, also known as D'Tigers, won the 2015 Afrobasket and came second at the 2017 edition of the games.
D'Tigers secured Africa's only automatic berth for Tokyo at the 2019 Fiba World Cup.
The African champions beat the USA and Argentina at two exhibition pre-Olympic games in July 2021.
The PearlsAngola Handball
Angola women’s national handball team also known as The Pearls are the 2021 African Women's Handball Champions.
They came 8th at the Rio 2016 Olympics after being eliminated in the quarter-finals.
Oussama Mellouli, 37Tunisia Swimming
Oussama Mellouli, is a Tunisian long distance swimmer who won the Gold medal for the 1500m Men’s freestyle at Beijing 2008 Olympics and the Men's Marathon 10km swim at the London 2012 Olympic Games
METHODOLOGY:
These African athletes represent the different regions of the continent. They were selected based on their Olympic experience, number of medals won and the uniqueness of their sporting event.
IMAGES: Getty, The International Basketball Federation, AFP, Nigerian News, Nigerian Rowing Canoeing and Sailing Federation, Daniel Christian.
CREDITS:
Produced by Nkechi Ogbonna. Editorial Support from Princess Abumere, Victoire Eyoum, Celestine Karoney and Muthoni Muchiri. Design by Olaniyi Adebimpe and Millicent Wachira. Web Developer: Purity Birir. Technical support by Sally Morales.
