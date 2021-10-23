Agnes Tirop: Mourners pay respects to running star
Leading athletes have joined hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in her home.
Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, appeared in court this week as a suspect in her killing.
Ms Tirop was being buried on what would have been her 26th birthday.
Speakers at the funeral service repeatedly called for an end to domestic violence. Her mother, Dinah Tirop, also spoke.
"I don't have much to say for today, I have mourned, I have cried, all my tears are gone," she said. "I give my daughter her final send-off and I ask God to give her her place."
