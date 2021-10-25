BBC News

Sudan coup: Protesters take to the streets

People have taken to the streets in Sudan to protest against the military coup.

The military has dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and declared a state of emergency. The coup leader, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, has blamed political infighting.

Large numbers poured on to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, demanding the return of civilian rule.

More are expected to join the protests after calls for action by political parties and professional unions.

Image caption, Both men and women poured on to the streets in opposition to the coup
Image caption, Three people are said to have been shot dead by the armed forces
Image caption, Military and civilian leaders have not seen eye to eye since Omar al-Bashir was overthrown two years ago
Image caption, Doctors have refused to work at hospitals and institutions under military rule
Image caption, Khartoum's airport is closed and international flights are suspended
Image caption, The internet is also down across the country
Image caption, Around 80 people have been injured, the Sudan Central Doctor's Committee said

