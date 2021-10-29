Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 October 2021

Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 October 2021Published21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.Image source, ReutersImage caption, On Wednesday, children run past a mural by artist Senzart911 in Soweto, South Africa.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Sculptures frame a view of Egypt's Giza Pyramids on Saturday, where works by 10 international artists are on show as part of an arts festival.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, A priceless bronze statue that was looted by British troops in 1897 from the Kingdom of Benin, in present-day Nigeria, is handed over to Nigerian officials on Wednesday.Image source, ReutersImage caption, The day before, a museum in Paris displays these palace doors stolen from the 19th Century Kingdom of Dahomey, ahead of their return to Benin.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, This boy joins others planting tree seedlings in a deforested area inside Kenya's Mau Forest on Saturday.Image source, AFPImage caption, On the same day in Burkina Faso, the Fespaco film festival's Golden Stallion of Yennenga trophy is carefully carried on stage - it was awarded to Somali-Finish director Khadar Ahmed for his feature The Gravedigger's Wife.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Nigerian-born actress Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae - whose father is Senegalese - attend the premiere for the final series of their TV show Insecure, on Friday in Los Angeles.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga shares a moment with her husband Olaf Koschke in Frankfurt on Sunday, where she was awarded the German Book Trade's Peace Prize. In her acceptance speech she calls for a "new Enlightenment".Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A rescued lion is taken from Russia to Tanzania on Tuesday for rehabilitation.Image source, AFPImage caption, Damage and debris is left behind on Saturday after deadly flooding in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, And on Tuesday, thousands of outraged citizens continue their protests against the military coup in Sudan, where a mass demonstration has been called for Saturday.Related TopicsPhotographyMore on this storyFire, smoke and colour as Ethiopians mark MeskelPublished27 SeptemberThe former butcher who loves painting cowsPublished13 JulyThe models who appear to disappearPublished7 JuneAround the BBCAfrica Today podcastsThe Comb podcasts