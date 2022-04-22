Mwai Kibaki: Kenya's first opposition president dies aged 90
- Published
Kenya's former president, Mwai Kibaki, has died at the age of 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.
His 2002 election ended 40 years of one-party rule since independence.
However, his 2007 re-election sparked months of nationwide violence and led to 1,200 deaths.
President Kenyatta led the tributes, saying Mr Kibaki had "led the charge to keep the ruling party accountable" and had "earned the abiding respect and affection" of this nation.
The president declared a mourning period until Mr Kibaki's burial, with the flying of flags at half-mast.
Mr Kibaki was noted for his liberal reforms, which revived Kenya's ailing economy, however he was accused of not doing enough to tackle rampant corruption.
He is survived by four children.
