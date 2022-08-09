Kenya Election 2022: Live result updates
- Published
Polling stations have now closed in Kenya's general election. Four candidates are vying to be president, with voters also choosing governors, senators, MPs and county assembly members.
Kenya presidential results 2022
In order to win in the first round, a candidate must get 50% plus one of the cast vote and at least 25% of the votes in 24 out of 47 counties.
Last updated: 08/09/2022, 18:51:58 local time (GMT+3)
Awaiting results from IEBC
|Candidates
|Vote
|
Raila Odinga
|
0%
0
|Raila Odinga
|0
Azimo la Umoja coalition
|Votes:
|0
|At least 25% of county votes
|0/47
|
William Ruto
|
0%
0
|William Ruto
|0
Kenya Kwanza Alliance
|Votes:
|0
|At least 25% of county votes
|0/47
|
George Wajackoyah
|
0%
0
|George Wajackoyah
|0
Roots Party
|Votes:
|0
|At least 25% of county votes
|0/47
|
David Mwaure
|
0%
0
|David Mwaure
|0
Agano Party
|Votes:
|0
|At least 25% of county votes
|0/47
|
|
0%
0
|Other Candidates
|0
Senate - seats according to party/coalition
Last updated: 08/09/2022, 17:40:29 local time (GMT+3)
|Party
|Seats
|Azimio
|0
|Kenya Kwanza
|0
|Non-affiliated
|0
|Undeclared
|67
Source: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission
National Assembly - seats according to party/coalition
Last updated: 08/09/2022, 17:38:10 local time (GMT+3)
|Party
|Seats
|Azimio la Umoja Coalition
|0
|Kenya Kwanza
|0
|Non-affiliated parties/independent MPs
|0
|Undeclared
|349
Source: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission