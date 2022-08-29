Angola election: The MPLA defeats Unita in closest-ever election
Angola's long-dominant party has won another five years in power, but with a much-reduced majority, the electoral commission has announced.
The MPLA, under President João Lourenço, took 51.2% in last week's election. Its closest rival, Unita, had its best-ever result with 44%.
Unita previously said it was considering contesting the outcome.
The MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, has faced criticism over high levels of poverty and unemployment.