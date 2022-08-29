Angola election: The MPLA defeats Unita in closest-ever election

Angola's President and leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) ruling party Joao Lourenco gestures after casting his vote in a general election in the capital Luanda, Angola August 24, 2022Reuters
President João Lourenço is now set for another five-year term

Angola's long-dominant party has won another five years in power, but with a much-reduced majority, the electoral commission has announced.

The MPLA, under President João Lourenço, took 51.2% in last week's election. Its closest rival, Unita, had its best-ever result with 44%.

Unita previously said it was considering contesting the outcome.

The MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, has faced criticism over high levels of poverty and unemployment.

Related Topics