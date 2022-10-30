Muhoozi Kainerugaba - Uganda's ambitious tweeting general

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba boasted that his army could capture the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, in under two weeks, and warned Egypt's rivals that Uganda would enter any war on the side of the North African state, while on the domestic front he shows interest in succeeding his 78-year-old father. He has defied an order to stop stoking controversy on Twitter by tweeting: "I am an adult and NO ONE will ban me from anything!"