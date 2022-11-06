Tanzanian plane crash-lands into Lake Victoria off Bukoba
- Published
A Tanzanian passenger plane has crash-landed into Lake Victoria next to the north-western town of Bukoba.
The plane was carrying 43 people, 26 of whom have been rescued and sent to hospital, a local official told the BBC.
Rescue workers and local fishermen are on the scene searching for survivors.
Photos show the plane almost completely submerged with only the brown and green tail fin above the water, surrounded by rescue workers and fishing boats.
One end of the runway at Bukoba airport lies right next to the shore of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake.
The Precision Air flight was going from Tanzania's biggest city, Das es Salaam, to Bukoba via Mwanza when it reportedly encountered a storm and heavy rains.
Precision Air is Tanzania's largest privately owned airline.